Jabari Walker led a balanced scoring effort with 18 points and had 13 rebounds in Colorado's 75-57 victory Saturday night against Arizona State in a Pac-12 game at Tempe, Ariz.
Keeshawn Barthelemy finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva each added 11 points for Colorado (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12).
Jalen Graham scored 16 points to lead Arizona State (5-9, 1-3). Jay Heath had 15 points, and Luther Muhammad added 10.
The Sun Devils played for only the second time in 28 days due to COVID-19 protocol. Their coach, Bobby Hurley, was in quarantine for 10 days before returning to practice Wednesday.
Colorado never trailed in the game, but until the final 10 minutes of the game, the Buffaloes could not shake Arizona State.
Arizona State rallied after falling behind 15-3 with 14:51 left in the first half.
The Sun Devils went on a 12-1 run to close the gap to 16-15 with 11:05 left before halftime.
Colorado again pulled away, leading 29-19 with 5:08 remaining in the first half, but the Sun Devils answered with a 9-0 run.
The Buffaloes ended the half with a 37-34 lead.
After Arizona State cut the lead to 50-45 on a 3-pointer by Heath with 13:44 left, Colorado responded with a 12-2 run.
The score was stuck with Colorado leading Arizona State 66-52 from 8:02 remaining until 3:58 was left, when Walker made a layup.
The Sun Devils endured a stretch of seven consecutive shots, four of them from 3-point range, before Graham made a layup with 3:27 left.
In the second half, Arizona State made only 9 of 29 shots from the field, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
Colorado made 6 of 13 shots from beyond the arc in the second half.
The Buffaloes also outrebounded Arizona State 46-31 and had 17 assists with 11 turnovers in the game, while the Sun Devils had more turnovers (eight) than assists (seven).
--Field Level Media
