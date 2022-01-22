Sorry, an error occurred.
Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Justin Moore added 19 and No. 11 Villanova defeated host Georgetown 85-74 Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Jermaine Samuels contributed 18 and Caleb Daniels had 12 for the Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East), who rebounded after a rare home loss to Marquette last Wednesday.
Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 points, Dante Harris added 17 and Aminu Mohammed had 13. Donald Carey also chipped in with 11.
The Hoyas have dropped six in a row and have also lost five straight to open conference play for the first time ever.
Villanova jumped out to a 21-14 lead before Kaiden Rice dropped in a 3-pointer with 9:53 left in the first half.
Eric Dixon responded with a layup and Jordan Longino added a pair of free throws for an eight-point Villanova advantage.
Mohammed converted a three-point play with 8:08 remaining, and the Hoyas closed within 25-22.
Harris soon hit consecutive treys and Georgetown trailed 29-28.
The Hoyas used a late 10-3 run to pull out to a 40-37 lead at halftime. Holloway led them with 12 points.
Moore kept the Wildcats close with 11.
Georgetown quickly scored the first four points of the second half for a seven-point advantage, causing Villanova head coach Jay Wright to call an early timeout.
Villanova cut the deficit to 47-43 when Samuels drove to the basket and scored with 15:22 to go.
On the Wildcats' next possession, Samuels added a three-point play and they trailed by just one.
Rice made a 3-pointer, Carey added a short jumper from the corner and Georgetown led 52-48.
Gillespie knocked down a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key and Villanova regained a 58-56 advantage with 10:07 remaining.
After an empty possession by Georgetown, Gillespie hit his fifth trey for a five-point Villanova lead.
The Hoyas looked out of sync offensively with three consecutive airballs as they went nearly six minutes without a field goal.
Daniels responded with a trey from the corner for a 68-60 lead with 4:50 left.
It was enough of a cushion to propel Villanova to a victory.
--Field Level Media
