Tucker Richardson scored 17 points as Colgate punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with an 85-72 victory over Loyola-Maryland on Sunday in the Patriot League championship game.
Jack Ferguson and Jordan Burns each had 16 points for the Raiders (14-1), who shot 52.5 percent (31 of 59) from the floor and 60.9 percent (14 of 23) from 3-point range.
Jaylin Andrews made 9 of 12 shots and finished with 20 points for Loyola-Maryland (6-11), which fell short of securing its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2012.
