Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Coco Gauff opened her 2022 season with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway in just 63 minutes Monday at the Adelaide International 1 in Australia.
The victory set her up for a Round of 16 showdown with world No. 1 and home-crowd favorite Ash Barty.
Gauff, the 17-year-old American, saved all three break points she faced while going 4-for-4 in breaking Eikeri. Gauff added five aces and won 23 of 29 first-service points (79.3 percent).
Polish No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek took care of Australian Daria Saville 6-3, 6-3, while No. 6 seed Sofia Kenin of the U.S. got by Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 7-5, 7-5.
Anastasia Gasanova rallied to upset No. 8 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Shelby Rogers of the U.S. and Misaki Doi of Japan were also winners.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.