American teenager Coco Gauff withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Gauff, 17, shared the news on Twitter.
"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future," she wrote, in part. "I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."
Gauff is currently ranked No. 25 in the world. She won her second career WTA singles title in May at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy. Her best singles finish at a Grand Slam was a quarterfinals appearance at this year's French Open; in doubles, she is a two-time quarterfinalist at the Australian Open (2020, 2021).
She was scheduled to compete in singles in Tokyo with fellow Americans Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske.
Serena Williams, Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys opted out of the Olympics.
The tennis competition will take place from July 24 to Aug. 1 on hard courts at the Ariake Tennis Park in the Tokyo Olympic Park.
