No. 2 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland outlasted American teen Coco Gauff 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 to reach the final of the Adelaide International on Friday.
Gauff, 16, raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set before Bencic rallied to win it in a tiebreak. In the second set, Bencic held a 4-1 lead and even had a match point at 5-3, but failed to close it out.
Bencic, 23, broke Gauff to open the deciding set and cruised to her 11th WTA final from there.
In the final, she'll face French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, who beat Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal.
It will be the first meeting between Swiatek, the No. 5 seed, and Bencic.
--Field Level Media
