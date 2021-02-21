Coco Gauff beat Francesca Jones of Great Britain 6-1, 6-4 in Adelaide International qualifying on Sunday in South Australia.
Gauff had seven aces and converted all three of her break opportunities in the win.
Fellow Americans Christina McHale, Madison Brengle and Caty McNally also won in straight sets to advance.
Two of their compatriots were not as successful, with Bernarda Pera falling to Australia's Storm Sanders 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 and Italy's Jasmine Paolini beating Asia Muhammad 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Muhammad lost despite firing 12 aces, with eight double faults partly to blame. Pera finished with seven aces and 14 double faults.
