Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Teddy Gallagher (34) holds the Cure Bowl 2021 Trophy after the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Teddy Gallagher (34) holds the trophy after the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Lance Boykin (7) tackles Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) during the second half during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) dives toward the endzone during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell gestures during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers celebrate after the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) scores a touchdown on a trick play during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) makes a catch during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) throws the ball during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4), Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Shermari Jones (5), and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Kameron Brown (11) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) gestures after a foul during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) runs with the ball during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) reacts during a trick play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Cole Tucker (15) runs the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Silas Kelly (29) brings down Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Derick Bush (1) attempts to bring down Northern Illinois Huskies defensive tackle James Ester (1)during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) attempts a pass against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) attempts a pass against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell stands on the sideline during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) runs the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) catches a touchdown pass during the Cure Bowl college football game against Northern Illinois Huskies at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel)
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) douses Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell with gatorade after defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies to win the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock (L) shakes hands with Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell (R) after the 2021 Cure Bowl game at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell celebrates after defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies in the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell lifts the trophy in celebration with his team after defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies during in the 2021 Cure Bowl game at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Antario Brown (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies tight end Miles Joiner (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) catches a pass during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Clint Ratkovich (25) runs with the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Clint Ratkovich (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies tight end Miles Joiner (80) runs with the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Billy Dozier (10) throws the ball during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) runs with the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock gestures during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell looks on during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) flips over the defense during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Clint Ratkovich (25) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) throws the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers place kicker Massimo Biscardi (29) kicks a field goal against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of the the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) drops back before attempting a pass against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of the the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph (85) dives for an over thrown pass in front of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Alex Spillum (10) during the first half of the the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) regains control of the ball while going down to the ground in front of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers safety Dre Pinckney (19) during the first half of the the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Clint Ratkovich (25) runs with the ball after taking the snap during the first half of the the 2021 Cure Bowl against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Clint Ratkovich (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first half of the the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; A football with pink laces is held by Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph (85) during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jay Ducker (8) rushes with the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; The US Special Operations Command Para-Commandos perform before the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) runs with the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock looks on during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) runs with the ball during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) runs with the ball during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell looks on before the game before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers long snapper CJ Schrimpf (55) motions to the referee during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) celebrates with Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Reese White (2) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies a during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) celebrates after scoring a first down during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; A general view of the field prior to the 2021 Cure Bowl game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; A general view of the 2021 Cure Bowl logo on the goal post pad prior to the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; A general view of the goal post prior to the 2021 Cure Bowl game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
