Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal on Monday, leaving the Chanticleers without the redshirt junior captain in the Birmingham Bowl.
Head coach Jamey Chadwell left the program to take over at Liberty earlier this month.
McCall's decision to transfer comes nearly one year after he threw four TD passes and Coastal Carolina beat Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl, 47-41, for the program's first bowl victory.
McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, is 28-4 as a starter and returned from a monthlong layoff from a foot injury to start the conference championship game against Troy.
He had 24 touchdowns and two interceptions this season and posted career marks of 8,019 yards with 78 touchdowns and eight interceptions plus 1,053 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns.
McCall had only five offers out of high school as a two-star recruit. Army, Gardner-Webb, Eastern Kentucky and Chattanooga also offered scholarships.
Coastal Carolina (9-3) faces East Carolina (7-5) in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.
Backup Jarrett Guest started two games for the Chanticleers, though veteran backup Bryce Carpenter has also been given an opportunity in games when McCall isn't available.
McCall established the FBS record in passing efficiency rating at 207.6 in 2021. Alabama's Mac Jones (203.1) set a record in 2020, beating the mark established by LSU's Joe Burrow (202.0) in 2019.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.