Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall was ruled out of Saturday night's game at Georgia Southern with the school also declaring he is out indefinitely with an "upper-body injury."
The school made the announcement approximately 75 minutes prior to Saturday's contest.
Bryce Carpenter started in McCall's place. Carpenter has thrown 19 passes -- two for touchdowns -- this season.
McCall departed last week's 35-28 victory over Troy in the third quarter after he was the recipient of a hard tackle.
McCall has passed for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season while helping the Chanticleers to a 7-1 start.
Last season, McCall passed for 2,400 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions and was Sun Belt Player of the year as Coastal Carolina went 11-1.
--Field Level Media
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
