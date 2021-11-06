Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall was ruled out of Saturday night's game at Georgia Southern with the school also declaring he is out indefinitely with an "upper-body injury."

The school made the announcement approximately 75 minutes prior to Saturday's contest.

Bryce Carpenter started in McCall's place. Carpenter has thrown 19 passes -- two for touchdowns -- this season.

McCall departed last week's 35-28 victory over Troy in the third quarter after he was the recipient of a hard tackle.

McCall has passed for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season while helping the Chanticleers to a 7-1 start.

Last season, McCall passed for 2,400 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions and was Sun Belt Player of the year as Coastal Carolina went 11-1.

--Field Level Media

