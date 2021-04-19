The Los Angeles Clippers signed former Indiana University standout Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract.
Ferrell, who turns 28 next month, appeared in two January games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 9.5 points. 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
The 6-foot guard also played 14 games this season for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars.
Ferrell averages 7.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 251 career NBA appearances with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Cavaliers.
A four-year starter at Indiana, Ferrell was a two-time All-Big Ten First Team member and a Wooden Award Finalist for the 2015-16 season.
Ferrell went undrafted but, in February 2017, became just the second undrafted rookie named NBA Rookie of the Month.
Ferrell was named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
--Field Level Media
