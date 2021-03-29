Clippers forward Paul George was a late scratch due to right foot soreness, missing Los Angeles' Monday night home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
George, who wasn't listed on the team's injury report, was ruled out less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
The seven-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 36 games this season.
Luke Kennard started in place of George. It was Kennard's eight start of the season.
--Field Level Media
