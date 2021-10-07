Los Angeles Clippers rookie guard Jason Preston will miss an extended period of time following surgery Thursday to repair ligaments in his right foot.

The team said there is no timetable for Preston's return.

The Clippers open the regular season on Oct. 21 in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

Preston, 22, sustained the injury in practice two weeks ago.

He was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) in July after leading Ohio University to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

--Field Level Media

