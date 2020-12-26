Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard received eight stitches to treat a cut to his mouth, suffered Friday in the team's 121-108 win over the Denver Nuggets.
Leonard went down after getting hit in the face by the elbow of teammate Serge Ibaka with 6:11 left in the game. He was bleeding profusely before walking to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
"He's going to be fine," coach Tyronn Lue said. "He got up and walked off the floor. So he's good."
Leonard had 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals before leaving the game.
The Clippers (2-0) are scheduled to host the Dallas Mavericks (0-2) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
