Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Sunday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks after getting eight stitches in his mouth on Friday.
He sustained the injury during a 121-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day when he was accidently struck by teammate Serge Ibaka's elbow with 6:11 remaining in the game.
Leonard had 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals before leaving the game.
The four-time All-Star is averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in two games this season for the 2-0 Clippers
