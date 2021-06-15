Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard sat out the final 4:35 of Los Angeles' 118-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday with an apparent right knee injury.
Leonard grabbed for the knee after bumping into Utah's Joe Ingles, and he departed less than a minute later.
A short time later, Leonard spoke to a trainer and then put on his mask and watched the remainder of the game from the bench.
After the game, a TNT reporter asked Leonard if he was concerned.
"No, I'll be good," Leonard said.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn't know any details about Leonard right after the game, but he said of his roster, "I think everybody's pretty good."
Leonard finished with 31 points and seven rebounds as the Clippers tied the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.