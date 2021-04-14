Los Angeles Clippers star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both missed Wednesday's road game against the Detroit Pistons.
Leonard missed his third straight game due to a right foot injury, while George was held out for rest.
Also out for the Clippers were forwards Marcus Morris Sr. (rest), Serge Ibaka (back) and point guard Patrick Beverley (hand).
The Pistons were without guards Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) and Rodney McGruder (elbow).
Los Angeles entered the contest with a six-game winning streak.
--Field Level Media
