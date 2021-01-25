NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

Jan 24, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is defended by the Milwaukee Bucks defenders Jrue Holiday (21) and Khris Middleton (22) at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Monroe/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

 Nick Monroe

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been ruled out for the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the host Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety COVID-19 protocols, while point guard Patrick Beverley will miss the game due to a sore right knee, according to ESPN.

The trio played in a 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, though George was pulled from the game with 4:31 remaining due to hamstring tightness, while Beverley sat out the second half to rest his knee.

Leonard nearly posted a triple-double with 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while George had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Beverley had seven points and three assists for the Clippers, who improved to 13-4, tied for the league's best record with the Lakers.

The Clippers headed to Atlanta to start a six-game road trip on a seven-game winning streak without Leonard or George, who were not on the team flight on Monday, according to ESPN.

However, it's possible Leonard and George could join the trip for other games during the road trip, depending on the extent of protocol.

Leonard is averaging 25.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds this season, while George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Beverley averages 8.1 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Lou Williams (8.8 points per game) and Luke Kennard (8.5) are expected to receive more playing time.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.