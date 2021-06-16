Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series on Wednesday with a knee injury.
The Los Angeles Clippers confirmed Leonard has a sprained right knee and won't play in Game 5.
ESPN reported Leonard's status for the remainder of the best-of-seven series is very much in doubt.
A First Team All-NBA selection this season, Leonard left Game 4 against the Utah Jazz with a right knee injury, but said "I'll be good" for Game 5.
Leonard grabbed for the knee after bumping into Utah's Joe Ingles, and he departed less than a minute later.
The Clippers travel to Utah for Game 5 after winning the last two games to tie the series.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.