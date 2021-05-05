Paul George scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied late to defeat the visiting Toronto Raptors 105-100 on Tuesday night.
Marcus Morris Sr. also had 22 points as the Clippers (44-22) ended a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles overcame a six-point deficit in the last six minutes.
Fred VanVleet had 27 points and 13 assists for the Raptors (37-29), who ended a Western trip at 1-3.
Reggie Jackson added 18 points for the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard contributed 13. Patrick Beverley returned to the Los Angeles lineup for the first time since April 9 and scored eight points in 15 minutes. He had been sidelined due to a fractured hand.
Toronto's Pascal Siakam scored 11 of his 24 points in the first quarter. Khem Birch scored 13 points for the Raptors, and rookie Jalen Harris had a career-best 11 points.
The game was tied at 82 entering the fourth quarter, and the Clippers took a four-point lead on a Jackson layup. The Raptors answered with 10 consecutive points, capped by VanVleet's 3-pointer with 6:10 to play for a 94-88 advantage.
The Clippers cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by Morris with 4:39 remaining. Morris gave the Clippers a one-point lead with a jumper, but Siakam restored Toronto's one-point lead by sinking a jumper with 3:41 left.
The Clippers tied the game and then led by three when George made a block and then hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 to go. One minute later, Jackson canned a 3-pointer to bump the lead to five.
The Raptors were on top 30-26 after one quarter and 54-48 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Leonard's trey tied the game at 71 with 3:30 left. Harris hit a 3-pointer to level the score after three quarters.
The Clippers grabbed sole possession of third place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the idle Denver Nuggets. The Raptors fell 3 1/2 games behind the Washington Wizards in the chase for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
Kyle Lowry (back) and OG Anunoby (calf) did not play for Toronto.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.