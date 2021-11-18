Sorry, an error occurred.
Clemson wideout Justyn Ross will have foot surgery and then prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Thursday.
Ross will not play Saturday when Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0). The Tigers finish the regular season at South Carolina on Nov. 27.
Ross leads Clemson with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound redshirt junior has been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot throughout the season.
Ross, who missed the entire 2020 season after spinal fusion surgery, finishes his Clemson career with 159 catches for 2,389 yards and 20 touchdowns in 38 games.
As a 2018 freshman, Ross caught six passes for 153 yards with a 74-yard touchdown in the Tigers' 44-16 defeat of Alabama in the national championship game.
--Field Level Media
