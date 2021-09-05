Clemson receiver E.J. Williams will undergo thumb surgery and miss at least four weeks after being injured during Saturday's 10-3 loss to Georgia.
Williams made one reception for 0 yards in the setback.
"It happened in the game just somewhere, somehow, he got his thumb caught on somebody or hit whatever and just kind of bent it back (in an) awkward spot, so they've got to fix it," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "But it's a pretty simple surgery and it's probably a 4-6 week type of thing, you know, short-term four weeks, long-term six weeks is kind of how they explained it. But he'll be fine."
Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games as a freshman in 2020.
Clemson hosts South Carolina State on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
