Clemson receiver E.J. Williams will undergo thumb surgery and miss at least four weeks after being injured during Saturday's 10-3 loss to Georgia.

Williams made one reception for 0 yards in the setback.

"It happened in the game just somewhere, somehow, he got his thumb caught on somebody or hit whatever and just kind of bent it back (in an) awkward spot, so they've got to fix it," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "But it's a pretty simple surgery and it's probably a 4-6 week type of thing, you know, short-term four weeks, long-term six weeks is kind of how they explained it. But he'll be fine."

Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games as a freshman in 2020.

Clemson hosts South Carolina State on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.