Clemson announced Thursday that it would keep its men's track and field and cross country programs, reversing a previous declaration by the school that it would drop the programs.

The school's decision followed criticism from alumni, parents and activists about the decision to nix the programs. Clemson stood to save approximately $2 million a year by eliminating track and field and cross country.

"The decision comes after revised financial projections show the impacts of COVID-19, while significant, did not harm the University in as drastic a way as anticipated," Clemson said in a statement. "Last fall, facing significant financial challenges due to COVID-19, the difficult decision to end men's track & field and cross country was deemed the most prudent path forward.

"Today, significant contributions from philanthropic fundraising, along with state and federal financial support and appropriations, have positioned the University and the Athletics Department to reconsider its decision. Their generosity allows Clemson to reinvest in supporting the men's track programs and to expand its women's sports offerings."

--Field Level Media

