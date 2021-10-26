Clemson will be without its leading rusher Saturday against Florida State after sophomore Kobe Pace entered the COVID-19 protocol.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace's status on Tuesday.

Pace has rushed 60 times for a team-high 327 yards and three touchdowns in seven games (five starts) this season. He also has six catches for 77 yards.

He gained 75 yards on 18 carries and caught five passes for 26 yards with one touchdown in six games in 2020.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) hosts the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday afternoon.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.