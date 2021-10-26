Sorry, an error occurred.
Clemson will be without its leading rusher Saturday against Florida State after sophomore Kobe Pace entered the COVID-19 protocol.
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace's status on Tuesday.
Pace has rushed 60 times for a team-high 327 yards and three touchdowns in seven games (five starts) this season. He also has six catches for 77 yards.
He gained 75 yards on 18 carries and caught five passes for 26 yards with one touchdown in six games in 2020.
Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) hosts the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
