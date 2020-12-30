No. 2 Clemson departed for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Wednesday without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who will miss Friday's game because of COVID-19 protocols.
The school did not say whether Elliott, 41, tested positive for the virus or if he was identified as high risk because of close contact with someone who had.
Coach Dabo Swinney has not said who will call the plays for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the high-powered Tigers offense against No. 3 Ohio State on Friday.
Clemson is averaging 44.9 points per game -- second only to No. 1 Alabama (49.7).
Elliott was a wide receiver at Clemson from 1999-2003 and joined the coaching staff in 2011 as running backs coach. He added co-offensive coordinator duties in 2015 and has been the sole OC this season since Jeff Scott departed to become head coach at South Florida.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.