Clemson used a 20-3 run late in the first half to spring to an 80-69 win over The Citadel in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.
Junior guard Chase Hunter totaled 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting and keyed the surge in the opening 20 minutes with 19 points in the first half.
Down 45-31 at the half, The Citadel (0-1) didn't go quietly. The Bulldogs closed to within six points with under four minutes left in the game.
Coby McAllister kept the Bulldogs in it, hitting four 3-point shots in the second half.
But when The Citadel closed it to 70-64, Hunter Tyson hit a short jumper, extending the Clemson lead back to eight, to end the momentum.
The Bulldogs made 11 of 25 behind the 3-point line.
The Tigers were too much for the Bulldogs to handle inside; Clemson outrebounded The Citadel 41-29.
Tyson added 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting, Ian Schieffelin had 20 points and 14 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds.
Transfer guard Brevin Galloway also added 11 points, giving Clemson four players with double-digit scoring games.
Austin Ash had five 3-pointers and led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Veteran Stephen had 16 and McAllister added 13.
--Field Level Media
