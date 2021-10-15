Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) and cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) and linebacker Baylon Spector (10) react to a missed field goal by the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Anthony Queeley (14) runs with the ball past Clemson Tigers linebacker Baylon Spector (10) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) defends a pass intended for Syracuse Orange wide receiver Damien Alford (82) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) celebrates in the final moments of the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (right) gestures to the crowd following the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Damien Alford (82) is tackled by Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (left) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball as Clemson Tigers cornerback Mario Goodrich (31) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Adrian Cole (10) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers (center) looks on against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Damien Alford (82) avoids the tackle attempt of Clemson Tigers cornerback Nate Wiggins (20) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) and safety Nolan Turner (24) break up a pass intended for Syracuse Orange wide receiver Courtney Jackson (85) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) and safety Tyler Venables (12) combine to tackle Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) runs with the ball past Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (23) during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Davis Allen (84) attempts to catch a pass as Syracuse Orange defensive back Garrett Williams (8) defends during the first half at the Carrier Dome. The pass would fall incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Davis Allen (84) catches the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) catches the ball in front of Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons (14) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan (9) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (20) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ajou Ajou (11) runs with the ball after a catch as Syracuse Orange defensive back Jason Simmons (14) defends during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) catches a pass for a touchdown as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (26) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) defends during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) tackles Clemson Tigers quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is tackled by a host of Clemson Tigers defenders as Clemson Tigers safety Tyler Venables (12) goes airborne over the top during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball as Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) defends during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) runs with the ball as Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) defends during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Cody Roscoe (18) and defensive lineman Steve Linton (17) combine to sack Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; General view of t-shirts in the Syracuse Orange student section prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) looks on prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks on the field prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks on the field prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Floyd Littleâ€™s wife DeBorah speaks to the crowd during halftime of Syracuse vs. Clemson at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., Friday October 15, 2021. Scott Schild | sschild@syracuse.com
Syracuse's Andre Szmyt missed a 48-yard field goal with 38 seconds left as Clemson held on for a 17-14 victory over host Syracuse on Friday night.
It was fifth game this season decided by a touchdown or less for Clemson (4-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), the six-time defending league champion.
The Tigers have won eight of their past nine meetings with Syracuse (3-4, 0-3), which lost its third consecutive game, all by three points.
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed a season-high 21 passes on 34 attempts for 181 yards and a touchdown. However, the Tigers once again had to rely on their defense, which entered the night ranked second in the nation in opponents' scoring and remained there at 12.5 points per game.
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, who has rushed for 100 yards or more in six of seven games this season, had 132 yards by halftime Friday. He was held to only 25 in the second half.
The game was close throughout. Clemson broke a scoreless tie by driving 87 yards in 13 plays early in the second quarter for a 19-yard touchdown reception by Joseph Ngata in the far right edge of the end zone.
Syracuse responded on its ensuring possession, driving 91 yards for a tying touchdown. Tucker set the Orange up with a 39-yard run to the Clemson 2-yard line, and quarterback Garrett Shrader dashed untouched around the left side on the next play, knotting the game with 5:33 left in the first half.
Clemson came back to grab a 14-7 lead with nine seconds remaining in the half, driving 58 yards in 13 plays in just 1:57. The Tigers converted a fourth-and-5 on the drive when punter Will Spiers -- who played quarterback in high school -- lofted a 17-yard pass to tight end Davis Allen for the first down.
Justyn Ross then snagged a 15-yard pass to set the Tigers up at the 2, and running back Kobe Pace bulled in on the next play. Pace led Clemson with 76 yards on 14 carries.
After a scoreless third quarter, Clemson extended its lead to 17-7 with a 40-yard field goal by B.T. Potter with 9:22 left in the game. Syracuse struck back quickly, getting a 62-yard touchdown pass from Shrader to Trebor Pena on its next possession to pull within 17-14 with 7:18 left.
Syracuse then drove from its own 7-yard line to the Clemson 30 where Szmyt, who earlier in the game became the school's all-time leading scorer, came up short with 38 seconds remaining.
Shrader completed 17 of 37 passes for 191 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
