Clemson defensive end Justin Foster announced his retirement from football after missing the entire 2020 season battling symptoms of COVID-19.
Foster was projected to start for Clemson last season after finishing second on the team with 10.5 tackles for loss in 2019. However, Foster tested positive for the virus in August 2020, a battle from which he has not yet fully recovered.
"With sadness but no regret, I have decided it is in my best interest to call it a career and hang up football," Foster posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
"I was born with asthma and allergies that, when active, affect my ability to breathe normally," Foster wrote. "The combination of these conditions, along with contracting COVID, made for a severe difficulty to perform physically. While my situation has improved, I am not in a position now, or do I see that position soon, to step back on the field."
Foster, who graduated last year, chose Clemson over Alabama, Florida and Georgia, among others, in the class of 2017.
He finishes with seven career sacks.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.