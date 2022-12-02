PJ Hall took another huge step toward returning to form by scoring 21 points as Clemson opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 77-57 victory against visiting Wake Forest on Friday night.
Hunter Tyson's 15 points, Brevin Galloway's 14 and Alex Hemenway's 12 (all in the second half) also gave a boost to the Tigers. Chase Hunter chipped in with 11 points for Clemson (7-2, 1-0 ACC).
Daivien Williamson, who has played sparingly the past couple of weeks because of an ailing back, scored 12 off the bench for Wake Forest (7-2, 0-1). Cameron Hildreth added 11 points.
Wake Forest scoring leader Tyree Appleby, who had been averaging 19.6 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-for-13 shooting from the field.
The Demon Deacons were 8 for 28 on 3s compared to Clemson's 9 for 22.
Hall has been working back into regular playing time after a season-ending injury last winter and a subsequent setback during the summer. But he looked in form as he made seven of 11 shots from the field. He made two 3-pointers and also went 5 for 6 on free throws.
Tyson was 8 for 8 at the foul line, an effort that helped Clemson close on a strong run. Tyson's 10 rebounds contributed to the Tigers' 38-24 edge on the boards.
Wake Forest was coming off a road victory at Wisconsin and carried that momentum into the early stages of this conference game. Wake Forest led 33-26 at halftime, but the Tigers went ahead less than four minutes into the second half.
Once the Tigers heated up, they rarely slowed down.
The Demon Deacons were within 52-45 with less than 8 1/2 minutes remaining before the Tigers took off. Wake Forest managed only six points across the final six minutes, as Clemson went on to outscore Wake 51-24 in the half.
Hemenway drained two 3-pointers in a 44-second span as Clemson built its lead to 65-51 with less than five minutes to play. Those were his third and fourth 3s of the second half.
