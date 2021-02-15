Clemson's basketball program is back on pause due to a positive test within the program, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.
"The Clemson at Notre Dame men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, February 17 has been postponed. The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men's basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report," the league said in a statement.
The Tigers previously went on pause Jan. 8, one day before Clemson was scheduled to play North Carolina, and returned to play on Jan. 16 with a loss to Virginia.
Clemson is 13-5 this season, including a 7-5 conference record.
--Field Level Media
