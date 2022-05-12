Clemson added Boston College transfer Brevin Galloway to its 2022-23 roster.

The Tigers will be Galloway's third team. He spent his first four years at College of Charleston.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Galloway averaged 8.3 points in 25 games (five starts) for BC last season.

"Brevin Galloway not only adds experience to our team, but provides quality depth to our guard group," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

