Pittsburgh rookie Chase Claypool on Sunday became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to catch at least 10 touchdown passes in his first 10 career games.

The Steelers wideout caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger with 7:07 remaining in the second quarter, giving his team a 10-3 lead at Jacksonville.

Only three other first-year receivers in NFL history had double-digit touchdown grabs in their first 10 games: Green Bay's Billy Howton (1952), Chicago's Harlon Hill (1954) and Houston's Bill Groman (1960).

Claypool, 22, was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He caught three touchdowns in the Steelers' Week 5 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

