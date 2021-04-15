Denmark's Clara Tauson defeated sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in straight sets Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the MUSC Health Women's Open in Charleston, S.C.
Tauson, ranked No. 101 on the WTA Tour, broke Tomljanovic's serve four times while winning 6-1, 6-4. Tauson's next opponent will be the winner of Thursday's match between Christina McHale of the United States and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia.
Also losing on Wednesday was seventh-seeded Lauren Davis of the U.S., who was beaten 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Kovinic will play third-seeded Shelby Rogers of the U.S. on Friday.
Rogers needed just over an hour to defeat fellow American Clair Liu on Wednesday, 6-2, 6-2.
Also moving to the quarterfinals on Wednesday was Nao Hibino of Japan, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over the United States' Francesca Di Lorenzo. Hibino next will play the winner of Thursday's match between top-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Alycia Parks of the U.S.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.