Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, citing her mental health.
A day earlier, Biles pulled out of the team competition for the same reason, and her U.S. teammates wound up claiming the silver medal.
USA Gymnastics issued a statement Wednesday that read, "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
Biles, 24, won four gold medals, including the individual all-around, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
