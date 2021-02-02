Arizona State postponed its next two men's basketball games, scheduled to be played at Colorado on Thursday and at Utah on Sunday, due to COVID-19 developments within the program.

The school said it would work with the Pac-12 to make up the two games as well as previously postponed games against Utah (Dec. 22 and then Feb. 2), at Washington (Dec. 29), at Washington State (Dec. 31) and at Oregon (Jan. 14).

The next game for Arizona State (6-8, 3-5 Pac-12) is scheduled for Feb. 11 against visiting Oregon (9-3, 4-2).

Arizona State is coming off home wins last week over California and Stanford, marking the first time this season it won consecutive league games.

--Field Level Media

