The Citadel coach Duggar Baucom departed early in the Monday night game against No. 5 Duke after falling to the floor and receiving medical attention in Durham, N.C.

He was transported to Duke University Medical Center, according to information from Duke's media relations department.

The Blue Devils led 3-2 at the 18:57 mark when play was stopped as several people rushed to attend to Baucom.

He was helped out of the arena by medical personnel.

Associate head coach Jack Castleberry took over on Citadel's sideline.

Baucom, 61, is in his seventh season in charge of The Citadel team. He previously coached at Tusculum and VMI.

--Field Level Media

