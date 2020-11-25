No. 7 Cincinnati won't play at Temple on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing among players at both schools, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.
The conference previously announced that the game between No. 25 Tulsa and Houston has been postponed because of positive cases in the Houston program.
The game between Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0 AAC) and Temple (1-6, 1-6) will not be rescheduled and will be declared a no contest. While both schools have an open date on Dec. 5, the conference's return-to-play protocols would not leave the schools with enough available players that day.
The game featuring Tulsa (5-1, 5-0) game at Houston (3-3, 3-2) will be rescheduled for Dec. 19, provided neither team is taking part in the conference championship game that day.
On Dec. 5, Houston is scheduled to play at SMU, with Tulsa at Navy.
--Field Level Media
