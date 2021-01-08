Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will remain with the Bearcats for his senior season in 2021.
He guided the Bearcats to a top 10 national ranking, a conference championship and a 9-0 start this season before the team dropped a 24-21 decision to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.
"There is still unfinished business," Ridder said in a video posted Friday to Twitter. "I'll be back in the red and black for my final season."
Ridder completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,296 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for 592 yards and 12 scores in 2020.
He is 30-5 as a starter at Cincinnati, passing for 6,905 yards and 57 touchdowns and rushing for 1,814 yards and 22 scores.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.