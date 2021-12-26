No. 13 Houston's home game against American Athletic Conference rival Cincinnati on Tuesday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Cougars' program.

The game will be considered a no-contest by the NCAA. Cincinnati will be awarded a forfeit win in the conference standings, and Houston will receive a forfeit loss.

The Bearcats (10-3) return to action against visiting Tulane on Saturday, while the Cougars (11-2) will visit Temple on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

