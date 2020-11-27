Horse Racing: 145th Kentucky Derby
A bettor at Churchill Downs turned a 20-cent wager into a $328,146 payout on Thanksgiving Day.

TwinSpires, which is owned by Churchill Downs, said Friday that a customer placed a total of $2 on "Pick 6" tickets, which require winning six consecutive races to cash in. One of the bettor's 20-cent tickets correctly picked the winner of each of the final six races of the day, resulting in the big pay out.

The winning numbers were 6-5-9-3-1-4.

"It's incredible that this player was able to hit this massive win with a straight 20-cent ticket," TwinSpires handicapper Ed DeRosa said.

"People often play thousands of different combinations in a Pick 6 wager, so this player can thank his lucky stars he's been able to turn two dimes into a life-changing windfall."

