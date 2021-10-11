Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was in jail Monday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge near Los Angeles.
Liddell, 51, was being held at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station in Agoura Hills, Calif., and his bail was set at $20,000, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at Liddell's home "regarding a family disturbance," according to a department statement.
"Upon arrival deputies determined Chuck Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation," the sheriff's department said. "Mr. Liddell was arrested for domestic battery."
Liddell is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys on Wednesday.
Known as "The Ice Man" during his MMA career, Liddell is widely credited with helping to bring the sport into the mainstream in the U.S.
He won the UFC light heavyweight title in 2005 with a knockout of Randy Couture. He retired with an overall MMA record of 21-9 with 13 knockouts. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.