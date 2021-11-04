Forward Christian Pulisic headlines the 25-man roster announced Thursday for the United States Men's National Team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Players will begin reporting to camp in Cincinnati this Sunday.
The USMNT will face Mexico at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium on Nov. 12 before traveling to face Jamaica in Kingston on Nov. 16.
The U.S. (3-1-2, 11 points) is currently in second place behind Mexico (4-0-2, 14 points) in the CONCACAF qualifying table for the Qatar World Cup. Canada (2-0-4, 10 points) is third.
"Our focus remains on a next game up mentality. After this window we'll be more than halfway through the Octagonal, so we have a chance to position ourselves well heading into next year," coach Gregg Berhalter said in a team press release. "When it comes to USA-Mexico, I'm excited for our players because it isn't just a game -- it's an event. This is the best of World Cup Qualifying, and our group is ready for the challenge."
Pulisic, 23, sustained an ankle injury in the Americans' 4-1 World Cup qualifying win at Honduras on Sept. 8, but returned to action Tuesday for Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League match at Swedish club Malmo.
The full roster, with the players' current club and country, plus caps and goals:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 24/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)
DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 4/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 17/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 14/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER; 0/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 69/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 20/2)
