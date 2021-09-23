Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was one of the most productive players in the NFL in 2019, exited Thursday night's game with a hamstring injury in Houston.
McCaffrey left in the second quarter with the Panthers leading the Houston Texans 7-0. He tweaked a hamstring and won't return, according to the team.
McCaffrey had been a standout in the first two games of the season, both running and catching the ball. On Thursday, he had 31 rushing yards on seven carries and nine receiving yards on two catches.
Last season, he played in only three games because of a variety of ailments.
--Field Level Media
