Christian Dvorak scored on a power play and on a penalty shot to help the Arizona Coyotes rally for a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz.
Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller had two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for Arizona, which trailed 3-0 early in the second period.
The game marked the fourth time in team history that the Coyotes have recovered from a deficit of at least three goals and won in regulation. It last happened on Jan. 14, 2006, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Anaheim's Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist. Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones scored, Max Comtois had two assists and John Gibson made 21 saves for the Ducks, who have lost a season-high four straight.
Dvorak tipped in a shot by Chychrun while on a power play to give the Coyotes a 4-3 lead at 3:52 of the third period.
The Coyotes scored three straight goals in a 3:47 span of the second period to tie the score 3-3.
Dvorak started the comeback when he scored on a penalty shot at 8:15 after he was hooked from behind by Silfverberg on a short-handed breakaway.
The Coyotes then took advantage of a turnover by Derek Grant and made it 3-2 when Derick Brassard scored off a feed from below the goal line by Conor Garland at 10:21.
Chychrun tied it 3-3 when he got behind the Anaheim defense and knocked in the puck with his skate as he slid into Gibson at 12:02.
Trevor Zegras, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft, made his NHL debut for the Ducks and was on the ice when Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 3:09 of the first period.
Arizona's Tyler Pitlick and Niklas Hjalmarsson committed minor penalties 22 seconds apart later in the first period, and Jones scored on the five-on-three to make it 2-0 at 12:27.
Fowler scored on a point shot just after a power play expired to give the Ducks the 3-0 lead at 1:53 of the second period.
Zegras played 4:37 of his 13:14 of ice time on the power play for Anaheim, which came in with the second-lowest power-play success in the NHL at 7.5 percent. The Ducks wound up 1-for-5 with the man advantage Monday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.