All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams.
Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.
In 70 games this season, Paul, 36, has averaged 16.4 points and a team-leading 8.9 assists, which ranks third in the NBA behind Russell Westbrook (11.8) and Trae Young (9.4). Including this season, the 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year is an 11 all-time All-Star.
Booker, 24, has averaged a team-leading 25.6 points in 67 games this season. The two-time All-Star is the NBA's 13th-leading scorer.
The Suns (50-21) would clinch the best record and top seed in the Western Conference with a win over the Spurs and a loss by the Utah Jazz (51-20).
The Jazz would clinch the top seed with a loss by Phoenix or by beating host Sacramento on Sunday night.
--Field Level Media
