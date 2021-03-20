The Colorado Rockies made a commitment to a pair of veterans for Opening Day, purchasing the contracts of utility man Chris Owings and first baseman C.J. Cron on Saturday after both were in camp on minor league deals.
The Rockies already had one opening on their 40-man roster, with the other created when right-hander Peter Lambert (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list.
Owings, 29, has eight years of major league experience and played for the Rockies last season. He was batting .292 with a .357 on-base percentage this spring. He is a career .241 hitter over 663 career games with 36 home runs and 215 RBIs and has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2013-18), Kansas City Royals (2019) and Boston Red Sox (2019).
Cron, 31, has seven years of major league experience and will be in his first season with the Rockies. He was batting .324 this spring with two home runs in 34 at-bats. He is a .257 career hitter over 686 career games with 118 home runs and 373 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels (2014-17), Tampa Bay Rays (2018), Minnesota Twins (2019) and Detroit Tigers (2020).
--Field Level Media
