Chris Jones recorded 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs limited the NFL’s top-rated offense to 276 yards and no touchdowns, smothering the Dallas Cowboys 19-9.
The Chiefs (7-4) continued a defensive resurgence, winning their fourth straight by pressuring Dak Prescott and allowing him to gain just 216 yards on 28-of-43 passing with two interceptions. Prescott’s last attempt was picked by L’Jarius Sneed off a deflection by Jones with 1:00 left.
While the game was billed as a clash between two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes also did not throw for a TD. But the Chiefs rolled to a 13-point lead early in the second quarter before relying on their defense.
Mahomes passed for 260 yards, completing 23 of 37 with one interception. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for five games, rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill posted a game-high nine receptions for 77 yards.
Washington 27, Panthers 21: Taylor Heinicke threw three touchdown passes to upstage former teammate Cam Newton, helping Washington post a win over Carolina.
Newton was playing his first home game with the Panthers since 2019. He was signed as a free agent prior to last weekend’s upset victory at Arizona.
Yet it was a good homecoming for Washington coach Ron Rivera, who guided the Panthers to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season. He was fired during the 2019 season.
Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13: Colt McCoy, subbing for the injured Kyler Murray, threw two touchdown passes, both to tight end Zach Ertz, as Arizona defeated Seattle in an NFC West matchup.
McCoy, who led the New York Giants to a 17-12 victory at Seattle last season as an injury replacement, completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards as the division-leading Cardinals (9-2) improved to 6-0 on the road.
Colts 41, Bills 15: Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards Sunday and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns as Indianapolis walloped Buffalo.
Taylor tallied four scores on the ground and another on a pass as Indianapolis (6-5) made a mockery of the point spread that had Buffalo listed as a seven-point favorite. Taylor is the 16th player in NFL history to score at least five touchdowns in a game.
Ravens 16, Bears 13: Devonta Freeman’s 3-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left lifted Baltimore to a win against Chicago.
After the Bears took a 13-9 lead with 1:41 remaining, the Ravens, helped by a 21-yard pass-interference penalty and a 30-yard completion from quarterback Tyler Huntley to Sammy Watkins, drove 72 yards in five plays.
Browns 13, Lions 10: Cleveland welcomed back Nick Chubb with open arms and closed out Detroit.
Chubb returned for Cleveland (6-5) after missing last week’s blowout loss while on the reserve/COVID list. Chubb rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries and caught a short touchdown pass. Cleveland rushed for 184 yards and never trailed.
Texans 23, Titans 13: Tyrod Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and Desmond King II recorded a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions as Houston snapped an eight-game losing skid with a shocking victory over Tennessee.
King returned his second interception of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill 25 yards to the Tennessee 15-yard line and Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn followed with a 37-yard field goal at the 3:30 mark to make it a two-possession game.
Vikings 34, Packers 31: Kirk Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns, and Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota to a win over Green Bay.
Dolphins 24, Jets 17: Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, including a tie-breaking one to Myles Gaskin in the fourth quarter, as Miami outlasted New York.
49ers 30, Jaguars 10: Jimmy Garoppolo threw two short touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers used ball control and a stingy defense to post a win over Jacksonville.
Bengals 32, Raiders 13: Joe Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries and Evan McPherson kicked three field goals of more than 50 yards to lift Cincinnati over Las Vegas.
