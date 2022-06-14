Chris Bassitt allowed three singles in eight stellar innings for his first win in over a month, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the New York Mets extended their home winning streak to nine games with a 4-0 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
Bassitt (5-4) struck out seven, walked one and threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of 26 hitters. He won for the first time since pitching 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball at Philadelphia on May 8.
Bassitt also got his three inning-ending double plays in timely fashion immediately after Milwaukee's hits.
The right-hander got Tyrone Taylor to hit into a 6-4-3 double play after Jace Peterson singled in the third, then ended the fifth by getting Hunter Renfroe to hit in a 5-4-3 double play following a single by Omar Narvaez. Bassitt also got Willy Adames to bounce into a 4-6-3 double play following a single by Christian Yelich.
It was the third time the right-hander had pitched at least eight scoreless innings and first instance since May 27, 2021, when he pitched a complete-game shutout for the Oakland Athletics.
Alonso upped his RBI total to 59. The first baseman hit an RBI single in New York's three-run first, off Adrian Houser (3-7), and added an RBI single in the fifth that chased Houser.
Jeff McNeil added an RBI double in the first and Alonso scored on a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Escobar.
Houser was tagged for four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings and dropped to 0-5 in seven starts since May 5.
The Brewers were blanked for the eighth time this year and lost for the ninth time in 10 games.
New York took a 1-0 lead when Alonso ripped a single to left field to score Brandon Nimmo, who had opened the game with a double. Following a wild pitch that moved Alonso to second, Starling Marte scored when McNeil hit a double that deflected off Houser's glove into right field for a 2-0 lead. Escobar followed with his sacrifice fly to left.
Drew Smith pitched a perfect ninth to finish up New York's 10th shutout.
