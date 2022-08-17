Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones exited practice early on Wednesday.
Per multiple media outlets, Hardman injured his left leg after landing awkwardly while attempting to catch a pass. He was examined in the medical tent before being carted off the field.
Jones exited practice on a cart prior to any team drills.
The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.
Hardman, 24, was expected to see an increase in targets after All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.
He recorded 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season.
Hardman has 126 receptions for 1,791 yards and 12 touchdowns in 49 games since being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jones, 28, totaled nine sacks and 27 tackles in 14 games last season.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Jones has 49.5 sacks and 199 tackles in 90 career games (69 starts) since being selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.