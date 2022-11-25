Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has exited concussion protocol and will return from a one-game absence on Sunday when the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams.
Smith-Schuster was a full participant in practice all week and was not given a game designation on the Chiefs' injury report Friday.
The 26-year-old sustained the concussion during the Chiefs' Week 10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He missed last week's 30-27 primetime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
In his first season with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster is second on the team in receptions (46) and receiving yards (615) while catching two touchdowns. He spent his first five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fellow Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was ruled out for the Rams game. Toney, a midseason acquisition from the New York Giants, suffered the injury against the Chargers last week. Guard Joe Thuney (ankle), safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) were listed as questionable.
The Rams will be without center Brian Allen (thumb), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee). Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) was ruled out Wednesday.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), center Matt Skura (knee) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are questionable.
